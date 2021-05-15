TwinsDntBeg were not appointed official photographers of the President - Jubilee House

According to the presidency, although the photographers had a stint with the Jubilee House, they were not appointed.
The Presidency has dismissed claims by TwinsDntBeg that they were appointed as official photographers for the President.
Sources within the seat of government disclosed the information to Accra based 3news.com.
The sources challenged them to produce any appointment letter to back their claims that they were appointed as official photographers.
This comes after Emmanuel and Samuel of TwinsDntBeg, had explained in an interview on the 3FM Drive with Giovanni Caleb on Wednesday, May 12 the circumstances that led to their exit from the Jubilee House.
They said it started with a ‘we-will-call-you-when-we-need-you to the-call-that-never-came.
TwinsDntBeg revealed that a leak from their end caused public ridicule of the President. And that was the beginning of their terminus at the Flagstaff House.
The offending pic was His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo in scrubs on a visit to the Ridge Hospital to see disaster victims.
But the sources at the Presidency said they were fond of releasing unauthorized pictures on social media, a development that subjected the president and the president to public mockery.
