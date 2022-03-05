RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Twitter has lot of idiots, I am one of them' - Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson is active on Twitter and she is sharing what it is like to be on the microblogging app.

Comparing how the bluebird app is different from other social media platforms, the Ghanaian singer says there are a lot of 'idiots' on Twitter.

Sharing how she copes on the platform, she said “Twitter, I was fighting with everybody. I just joined, and I just realized there are a lot of idiots on there. So I’m thinking, ‘Hey, let’s go. I’m one of them, so it’s a lot of fun.

Stephanie Benson was having a conversation with Giovani Caleb on TV's Showbiz 360 show. According to her, she’s not fazed by the comments people throw her way.

It doesn’t bother me. That’s the fun of it because, you know, sometimes people are afraid to be themselves. I’m not afraid to be judged. So, once you judge me, it’s their problem. I mean, for me, it’s like it’s all about me," she said.

"Listen, I’m no different at home than I am on social media. No different. Trust me on that. Actually, I’m worse at home. So, sometimes when they watch me, they think, ‘Mummy why are you so good on these people?’ It’s because they are not quite used to me yet, but it’s happening,” she continued.

Stephanie Benson also talked about her new single, which she says teaches young ladies to do the right thing.

You Know, not bending over all the time for the guys. I don’t mean like being accommodating, I mean literally bending over. It’s really just teaching them how to be better people,” she concluded.

