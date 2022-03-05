'Twitter has lot of idiots, I am one of them' - Stephanie Benson

Sharing how she copes on the platform, she said “Twitter, I was fighting with everybody. I just joined, and I just realized there are a lot of idiots on there. So I’m thinking, ‘Hey, let’s go. I’m one of them, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Stephanie Benson was having a conversation with Giovani Caleb on TV's Showbiz 360 show. According to her, she’s not fazed by the comments people throw her way.

“It doesn’t bother me. That’s the fun of it because, you know, sometimes people are afraid to be themselves. I’m not afraid to be judged. So, once you judge me, it’s their problem. I mean, for me, it’s like it’s all about me," she said.

"Listen, I’m no different at home than I am on social media. No different. Trust me on that. Actually, I’m worse at home. So, sometimes when they watch me, they think, ‘Mummy why are you so good on these people?’ It’s because they are not quite used to me yet, but it’s happening,” she continued.

Stephanie Benson with husband and children Pulse Ghana

Stephanie Benson and husband Pulse Ghana

Stephanie Benson also talked about her new single, which she says teaches young ladies to do the right thing.