Since the lady’s photos went viral on the micro-blogging site, many have noted the resemblance between the pair.
‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady
An unidentified young lady with a striking resemblance to Nigerian artiste Davido has piqued the interest of many on Twitter.
Davido is the son of Nigerian billionaire and business magnate Adedeji Adeleke and his siblings are well known.
The multiple award-winning singer has four siblings; namely Adewale Adeleke, Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun and Ashley Coco Adeleke-Adaji.
However, his resemblance to the viral unidentified lady has led to questions over whether they could be related.
Many Twitter users shared their opinions on the subject, with some also taking advantage to make some hilarious comments.
Below are some of the comments:
