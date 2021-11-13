RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

An unidentified young lady with a striking resemblance to Nigerian artiste Davido has piqued the interest of many on Twitter.

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady
‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

Since the lady’s photos went viral on the micro-blogging site, many have noted the resemblance between the pair.

Recommended articles

Davido is the son of Nigerian billionaire and business magnate Adedeji Adeleke and his siblings are well known.

The multiple award-winning singer has four siblings; namely Adewale Adeleke, Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun and Ashley Coco Adeleke-Adaji.

However, his resemblance to the viral unidentified lady has led to questions over whether they could be related.

Many Twitter users shared their opinions on the subject, with some also taking advantage to make some hilarious comments.

Below are some of the comments:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Some of the things that you do are disgusting' - COP Kofi Boakye tells celebrities

COP Kofi Boakye

More photos of Sister Derby’s new boyfriend after breakup with Medikal drop

Sister Derby and new bae

Check out all the celebs and entertainers who were at the meeting with IGP (Photos)

Kidi at the meeting with the IGP

No one without vaccination card will be allowed entry at any December event - Mark Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey