The “Hustle” hitmaker died in a gruesome road accident that occurred on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Ebony and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

To mark the first year of her death, Ghanaians who love the singer took to Twitter to pour in thousands of memorial messages, making her number one on the trending vertical.

Here are some of the tweets about the late Ebony Reigns.