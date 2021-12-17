The photo attracted a lot of interest and sympathy from #TwitterGhana, amidst heated conversations about the strike.

Ghana Twitter came together to find the man after Joy News' journalist Kenneth Darko Tweeted about a group of individuals offering to buy him a car! It was ultimately reported that the man was found, with updates promised on the next steps!

"Y’all remember this man who has become the poster boy for yesterday’s drivers’ protest as he carried his little girl to school? Well, today a group wants to buy him a CAR. Kindly RT to help us locate him", Kenneth Darko tweeted.