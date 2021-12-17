The father's story was captured by MyJoyOnline’s award-winning photographer David Andoh as he he was filmed carrying his daughter to school during the recent commercial drivers’ strike.
Twitter users to gift a dad a car for carrying his daughter to school
Twitter at its best! Good fortune has smiled on a man whose story has touched hearts on on the microblogging platform.
The photo attracted a lot of interest and sympathy from #TwitterGhana, amidst heated conversations about the strike.
Ghana Twitter came together to find the man after Joy News' journalist Kenneth Darko Tweeted about a group of individuals offering to buy him a car! It was ultimately reported that the man was found, with updates promised on the next steps!
"Y’all remember this man who has become the poster boy for yesterday’s drivers’ protest as he carried his little girl to school? Well, today a group wants to buy him a CAR. Kindly RT to help us locate him", Kenneth Darko tweeted.
See his tweet and more reactions below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh