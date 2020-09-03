According to Twitter, the blue verified badge on user accounts lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.

But it is a crime to fake the badge on your profile. Verified badges must be applied by Twitter, and accounts that use a badge as a part of profile photos, background photos, or in any other way that implies verified status, are subject to permanent account suspension.

For some time now, the former member of 4x4 music group, has been harassed on the 280-character platform to get a badge for his account.

He has over 36,000 followers and considering his status in Ghana show business and his influence on Twitter, he is eligible to be verified.

However, it seems it is none of Captain Planet's business. He doesn’t value it because it doesn’t mean those verified are bigger than anyone on the platform.

“Somebody say twitter no verify me so how I go fit go for Grammy awards…u see how ignorant some people be? Who tell u say Grammys is about twitter verification? or twitter be Grammy affiliated company,” he tweeted.

He continued: “Twitter verification doesn’t mean shit oo ,it doesnt mean you’re bigger than anybody. The verification only means you’re the right owner of the account.”

He further educated people on how the verification works and what it means.

“Some of you will never be verified because you’re always sending abusive tweets & some of your tweet dey violate some of the twitter laws. When too many people dey report u too that one go fit affect u.”

He concluded: “People read oo read . Don’t just be loud on twitter for nothing. Educate yourself small. If u like u can call Jack Dorsey he will tell u the same thing i dey tell u about verification.”

Captain Planet is verified on Instagram and Facebook.