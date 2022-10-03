RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Unbelievable' - Ghanaian actors express shock as tributes pour in for Ekow Blankson

Selorm Tali

The Ghanaian movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of Ekow Blankson.

Ekow Blankson
Ekow Blankson

Mr Blankson is known as an actor who was also into other private businesses and played different roles in the Ghanaian media space as well. The Ghanaian actor was reported dead on Monday, 3rd October 2022.

He died at age 50. However, the cause of his death has not yet been communicated by his family. The sad news has thrown fellow Ghanaian actors and fans into a state of mourning.

Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor
Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor ece-auto-gen

Whilst paying tribute to the late actor, colleague Prince David Osei wrote "Damn so broken. Unbelievable!! We go rep London this December that was our last conversation, you announced the news of my nomination for Nelas Award to me and was delighted we were both nominated ... Hmmm no one is indeed promised tomorrow.. Rest Well Boss Man".

Actress Beverly Afaglo also posted a photo of the late actor and said "words fail me Ekow 😭😭😭😭 we spoke few days ago and u sounded perfect, what happened? Ei this life 💔💔💔💔💔 Can’t beliv I’m writing RIP to u".

Commenting on the sudden demise of the late actor, TV presenter, Roselyn Feli who worked under Ekow at TV Africa, added that "When God create a man, He creates his angel on earth, you were mine on earth and I always told you this.

"Today you have become my angel in heaven, it hurts badly that you are no more, it hurts badly that God has taken you away from me. Ekow you believed in me when no one else did, you took a 19yr old and promised to make the world hear of her, I can’t thank you enough Ekow, I am who I am today because of you, I can’t question God why He took you away, because I know you are in a better place, may your souls find rest my angel, sleep well Ekow," she concluded.

See the posts below for how others have been paying tributes to the late Ghanaian actor.

Selorm Tali
