'Unless they kill God' - Tracey Boakye's husband assures her of his love (WATCH)

The Ghanaian actress tied the knot with Frank Badu at a ceremony held last week in Kumasi. Since then, the couple has become the hottest topic on the internet as news of their marriage surprised many social media users.

Pulse Ghana

Before their union, Tracey has been known for dating her infamous 'papano', who remains unknown. It has also been disclosed that Tracey's new husband, Frank Badu, is a former Kumawood actor who once dated actress Vivian Jill.

At the back of these reports, some social media users have been speaking against their marriage but the couple is reminding their naysayers that they will be doing this for better or for worse and until death do them apart.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Frank shared a video of himself being driven around town by Tracey his wife. In the video, the happy couple showed off their wedding rings whilst listening to Akwaboah's 'Obiaa' love song which features Cina Soul.

The post on Frank's Instagram page was captioned "unless they kill God 🙏❤️ #francey22 Yaa, I love you 😘" and it attracted Tracey his wife who dropped a comment on the post. She wrote "mine".