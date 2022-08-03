The couple shared this message with a romantic video shared by the latest celebrity groom in town.
'Unless they kill God' - Tracey Boakye's husband assures her of his love (WATCH)
Tracey Boakye and her newly married husband have thrown a reminder to their naysayers that will they will be doing this for better or for worse and until death do them apart.
The Ghanaian actress tied the knot with Frank Badu at a ceremony held last week in Kumasi. Since then, the couple has become the hottest topic on the internet as news of their marriage surprised many social media users.
Before their union, Tracey has been known for dating her infamous 'papano', who remains unknown. It has also been disclosed that Tracey's new husband, Frank Badu, is a former Kumawood actor who once dated actress Vivian Jill.
At the back of these reports, some social media users have been speaking against their marriage but the couple is reminding their naysayers that they will be doing this for better or for worse and until death do them apart.
Frank shared a video of himself being driven around town by Tracey his wife. In the video, the happy couple showed off their wedding rings whilst listening to Akwaboah's 'Obiaa' love song which features Cina Soul.
The post on Frank's Instagram page was captioned "unless they kill God 🙏❤️ #francey22 Yaa, I love you 😘" and it attracted Tracey his wife who dropped a comment on the post. She wrote "mine".
The post has received more than 400 comments and 7000 likes from the fans of the couple. "The way am happy as3 me na maware😘😘God bless you guys," an Instagram user wrote, and another said "When I saw the caption I spoke in tongues .May God keep this marriage". Check out the post below.
