Until God approves the relationship, don’t spend even GHS 10 on your partner – Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Mama Zimbi said it’s very prudent to seek God’s guidance before financially spending on a partner because most of the crop of people are greedy.

Speaking in an interview, the TV presenter insinuated that a man must seek approval from God through prayer before deciding to spend on a woman.

She added that for the avoidance of doubt and heartbreak, men must be spiritually conscious about their potential partners and must only spend after getting the go-ahead from God.

To the young guys: Before you want to spend even 10 cedis on a lady, first pray about it. Seek God’s approval first to know if the person is the right partner for you before you go ahead and spend money on her. “This will not leave you disappointed later on in life,” she said.

This assertion by the popular TV presenter has sparked mixed reactions as some agree with it whiles others believe that is not the way.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is a phenomenal woman whose boldness inspires many. She speaks her mind and often addresses societal issues others are afraid to discuss.

She has been a radio personality for over two decades. Today, she hosts the Odo Ahomaso Show Adom Television in Ghana. The show, which many call the Akumaa Mama Zimbi Show, offers critical advice on relationship and marital issues.