As such, the Communications Minister immediately turned heads and attracted cheers when she decided to groove to Sarkodie’s “Ofeetso” song at the recent political wedding between NDC Deputy National Organiser, Chief Biney and NPP Deputy CEO of MASLOC, Afia Akoto, which came off yesterday 12th February 2020.

The two popular members of the two major political parties tied the knot in a private ceremony which was held at a residence in, Tantra Hill, a suburb of Accra. The ceremony attracted political bigwigs from both political parties but Ursula Owusu stole the show with her dance moves.

Watch the video below.