A US court has charged social media celebrity, who flaunted his opulent lifestyle to millions of followers on Instagram, Hushpuppi, with running a global scam which allegedly targeted a Premier League club.

According to the court, the millionaire scammer operated what is known as a business email compromise or BEC scheme, hacking corporate emails and tricking staff into making money transfers.

"Abbas and others further conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from other fraudulent schemes and computer intrusions, including one scheme to steal £100m (approximately $124m) from an English Premier League soccer club," the Department of Justice said.

Ramon Abbas, known to his social media followers as "Ray Hushpuppi", was arrested in Dubai last month after a months-long investigation led by the FBI.

He has been transferred to the US and appeared in court in Chicago.

Investigators say they were able to track his movements by following his posts on his Instagram account, which has 2.4 million followers.

A dozen alleged co-conspirators have also arrested in a series of coordinated raids.

