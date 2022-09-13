RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

U.S rapper shot dead after girlfriend posted their location on Instagram, Nicky Minaj reacts

Selorm Tali

The American music scene has been thrown into mourning again following the death of another young rapper known as PnB Rock.

American rapper PnB Rock
American rapper PnB Rock

The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was fatally shot during an incident believed to be a robbery.

The rapper was having lunch with his girlfriend at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon when the alleged robber attacked him.

PnB rock and Steph Sibounheuang
PnB rock and Steph Sibounheuang PnB rock and Steph Sibounheuang Pulse Ghana

According to reports, the rapper whose real name was Rakim Allen had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who had posted a location-tagged photo in an Instagram post which has now been deleted.

Screenshot of Steph Sibounheuang's deleted post on Instagram showing their location
Screenshot of Steph Sibounheuang's deleted post on Instagram showing their location Screenshot of Steph Sibounheuang's deleted post on Instagram showing their location Pulse Ghana

Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz said the suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the rapper. Sources told The Times that Rock was targeted for a piece of expensive jewellery which he wore and displayed in a social media post earlier that day.

The rapper was pronounced dead at an L.A. area hospital Monday, where he was rushed just minutes after the shooting. Social media users have since been paying tribute to the rapper.

Reacting to his death, Nicky Minaj took to social media to remind fellow rappers to be mindful of how they share their locations online.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ece-auto-gen

"After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊" she tweeted.

