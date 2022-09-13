U.S rapper shot dead after girlfriend posted their location on Instagram, Nicky Minaj reacts

The rapper was having lunch with his girlfriend at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon when the alleged robber attacked him.

PnB rock and Steph Sibounheuang Pulse Ghana

According to reports, the rapper whose real name was Rakim Allen had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who had posted a location-tagged photo in an Instagram post which has now been deleted.

Screenshot of Steph Sibounheuang's deleted post on Instagram showing their location Pulse Ghana

Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz said the suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the rapper. Sources told The Times that Rock was targeted for a piece of expensive jewellery which he wore and displayed in a social media post earlier that day.

The rapper was pronounced dead at an L.A. area hospital Monday, where he was rushed just minutes after the shooting. Social media users have since been paying tribute to the rapper.

Reacting to his death, Nicky Minaj took to social media to remind fellow rappers to be mindful of how they share their locations online.

