UTV apologises to Chairman Wontumi over Afia Schwarzenegger’s comments on United Showbiz

She was sued for claiming that she had sex with the NPP regional chairman for the Ashanti region. Speaking on the matter, Afia Schwarzenegger defended her comments and added that she stooped low to date someone like Chairman Wontumi.

"Management of Despite Media would like to render a sincere and unreserved apology to Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi for comments made in respect of him on the 9th of July 2022 edition of United Showbiz," a statement from UTV read.

"It was not the intent of the station and its management to bring the hard earned reputation of Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka chairman wontumi into any disrepute. We sincerely apologize for any harm or inconvenience caused to you Mr Antwi Bosiako," it added.

The statement which was read live on UTV concluded that "Kindly accept our apology". Some fans have been reacting the letter with many saying that "The harm has already be caused no matter the apologies".