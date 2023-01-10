ADVERTISEMENT
UTV gave 21 TikTokers GH3000 to share and we rejected it; Felicia Osei confirms (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Popular TikTok star and radio personality Felicia Osei has confirmed reports that UTV paid 21 TikTokers GH3000 to share.

21 TikTokers paid Gh3000, felicia osei confirms

The payment came after the social media socialites appeared on the TV station to entertain viewers of the channel as they hangout with their colleagues as well on the show dubbed United Television Day with the Stars.

It later emerged that they were given GH¢3,000 to share among themselves, a report that stirred trolling and mockery on social media.

Reacting to the story, Felicia Osei confirmed that they were given the said amount to share among themselves but added that they did not take the money. She explains that they thought sharing GH¢3,000 among themselves will not have made sense.

We did not go there because we needed money. We went there because we wanted to meet ourselves. It was a privilege that we were invited and it ends there. We were grateful and thought they should keep the money,” she said on Onua FM.

