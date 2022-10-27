V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him

The intention behind the incident is unclear but some media reports have been speculating that the attack stemmed from a land dispute.

Whilst the shot man was helplessly lying on the street, an eyewitness choose to record the scene whilst running a commentary in a 33-seconds video.

Reacting to the video, Stonebwoy has expressed his disappointment about the fact that people were more interested in recording the incident than rendering help to the victim.

“I saw a video of a man laying hurt on the floor in Dzorwulu. A residential area with his V8 bumped/crashed into all these while there was this man filming him shouting, he is not dead ooo. With other passerby also filming until the car caught fire. This man started shouting…we need fire Ghana fire service oo. Please fire service come o. and so on and so forth. Like I am so disappointed in some of us. Our smart phones have sucked out common sense,” he wrote on social media," Stonebwoy wrote on Snapchat.

He continued that: “He could have called an ambulance or fire service. Anyways realizing how long it takes for both to show up. How about quickly arranging for a taxi to carry this man to the hospital to save his life. I see many of us interested in filming the incidences that happen in order to post instead of actually saving the situation then dealing with the extras later. We can surely do better. Pls let’s try".

