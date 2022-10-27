RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him

Selorm Tali

A horrific incident occurred in Dzorwulu on Monday, October 24, 2022 after a V8 driver was reportedly shot with his car set ablaze.

V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him
V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him

In a viral video shared by Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official, the unidentified driver of a black V8 vehicle was captured lying down helplessly on the streets with his car burning after the unknown assailants who attacked him fled from the scene.

Read Also

The intention behind the incident is unclear but some media reports have been speculating that the attack stemmed from a land dispute.

Whilst the shot man was helplessly lying on the street, an eyewitness choose to record the scene whilst running a commentary in a 33-seconds video.

Reacting to the video, Stonebwoy has expressed his disappointment about the fact that people were more interested in recording the incident than rendering help to the victim.

I saw a video of a man laying hurt on the floor in Dzorwulu. A residential area with his V8 bumped/crashed into all these while there was this man filming him shouting, he is not dead ooo. With other passerby also filming until the car caught fire. This man started shouting…we need fire Ghana fire service oo. Please fire service come o. and so on and so forth. Like I am so disappointed in some of us. Our smart phones have sucked out common sense,” he wrote on social media," Stonebwoy wrote on Snapchat.

He continued that: “He could have called an ambulance or fire service. Anyways realizing how long it takes for both to show up. How about quickly arranging for a taxi to carry this man to the hospital to save his life. I see many of us interested in filming the incidences that happen in order to post instead of actually saving the situation then dealing with the extras later. We can surely do better. Pls let’s try".

See a screenshot of his post below.

V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him
V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week.Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Lasisi Elenu welcomes daughter [Instagram]

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome first child

Salma Mumin

Stop complaining, you feed bloggers with negative news - MzGee blasts Salma Mumin