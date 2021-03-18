Describing it as “bond3”, to wit 'sweet vaginal odour' in Twi, the Kumasi-native maintains that there are some men who are turned on by the bad smell.

“When a woman’s vagina discharges bad smell, there’s nothing wrong with it,” Brother Sammy disclosed in an interview yesterday. “Because there are men who only like bond3 (bad smell).”

“How would you know that this lady walking the streets has vaginal odour?” he quizzed. “Everyone has their preference. I have seen a lot. You won’t know who has vaginal odour till you live with her for a period of time.”

Last week, Brother Sammy told Kofi TV that his 10-year marriage has been successful because he licked his wife on their honeymoon.

“I have been married for ten years. I have performed a traditional marriage,” he said. “I wasn't popular when I married my wife. I had my first hit [song] after marrying my wife. So, my wife brought me luck.”

He said he is planning a huge white wedding in April this year and would book the Kumasi Cultural Centre to be able to accommodate massive attendance.