Van Calebs: Ghanaian cultural dancer leads social media campaign on breast cancer

He noted that rate of breast cancer cases in the country is worrying and that celebrities need to play their role by creating awareness about it.

Van Calebs observed that whereas it is commendable that people take interest in preaching about breast cancer in October, it is imperative that the campaign is extend to all months of the year to continue exhorting the minds of people to the need to constantly check their breasts and practise things that protect and safeguard their breasts.