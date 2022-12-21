Van Calebs says organising event in Togo was worst day of his life

With a host of Ghanaian and Togolese artistes lined up for the event, expectations and confidence were high within the camp of Van Calebs and his team that the Palais de Congress event center was going to be filled to capacity.

Despite the presence of the likes of Van Vicker, Prince David Osei, Patapaa, Chief One, Jah Phinga from Ghana, and a host of A-list Togolese artistes and entertainers, the auditorium was almost empty and organizers had to wave the charge and make it a free event in order to get people into the auditorium.

Speaking in an interview, Van Calebs said described the situation as “the worst day of my life”.

According to him, the objective of the show was to contribute to the revival of entertainment in Togo but the local promoters whom he trusted and invested into to market the event sabotaged him.

“I had to personally start bringing in people to enjoy the show for free. The Togo people felt threatened that we were gonna make it big so they sabotaged our show . I cried all night.