The Ghanaian actor sharing his harrowing experience of living in a war, he said: “ while growing up there, the war came up. I missed death four times in one day and it was on my birthday, August 1, 1991. I came as close as a gun right in my nose".

Speaking on the TV Show, ‘Restoration With Stacy' hosted by Stacy Amoateng, Van Vicker detailed that "The war was intense at that point. They were throwing bombs in our neighbourhood from the top of the mountain and my neighbourhood was on the other side… it was a residential area.

Van Vicker

"We heard some rebels were in the swamp area but those who were apparently targeting weren’t sure of how to use the equipment, I think. Or it was a misjudgment of a sort. So, the grenade was dropped right next to a neighbour’s house which seemed as if it was actually in our house because everything was turned upside down. The windows were vibrating… we had to run out. That was the first incident on 1st August," Van told Stacy.

Narrating the second incident, he said: “We tried to seek refuge somewhere in town. When we got to a particular junction, people were told to show IDs. For whatever reason, we were somewhere at the back.

We saw a jeep drive through to the very front of the line and we heard somebody on the megaphone saying everybody should disperse, go back home. People weren’t willing to leave. The next thing we heard was ‘spray them all’. Then we heard gunshots. We dispersed.”

Recalling the third incident, the actor continued that "when we scattered, we finally got back together; my mum, my sister and myself. She usually calls us by whistling your name. We got together, on our way back, there was this soldier who appeared right up to my nose with the AK47, cocked the gun and I was stunned.

Then my uncle showed up; he was in the military as well so he spoke to the guy and while they were talking, we left,” he recalls the third incident, leaving the host, Stacy shocked to the marrow.

Van Vicker and Family

According to the popular actor who “grew up partly in Monrovia, Netherlands and Ghana where he has settled” explains that he spent most of his adolescent years in Liberia and witnessed the civil war at killed about 250,000 people and injured thousands.

On how he escaped death again, he said “The fourth one, after we left, we went home, we said we were going to the Ghana Embassy. On our way, we crossed the high street. Right after that, we heard someone in one of the buildings shouting ‘stand there, where are you going? Don’t move!’ They came down with guns and all and asked ‘who are you? Where’s your ID?’ My uncle knew the officer and he mentioned the officer’s name and he said ‘okay, I can see you’re legit’”.

Watch the video below to hear more from him.