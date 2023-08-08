ADVERTISEMENT
Van Vicker sets social media ablaze with his secret to long lasting marriage

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned actor Van Vicker has ignited a spirited debate on social media with his revelation about the secret to maintaining a long-lasting marriage.

Van Vicker with his family
Van Vicker with his family

With two decades of marriage experience under his belt, Van Vicker shared his insights in a live video, confident that his journey qualifies him to address this topic.

In his eyes, the secret to a flourishing marriage centers around a mindful approach to handling finances as a united couple. He advocated for the amalgamation of incomes and expenses, alongside fostering transparent conversations about monetary matters.

Van Vicker and wife
Van Vicker and wife Van Vicker and wife Pulse Ghana

According to him, couples should steer clear of segregating their earnings and instead concentrate on collaborative financial planning.

"To me, one of the most significant aspects is not dividing your income and expenses. I believe that being open about your earnings, the sources of income, and your finances is fundamental for maintaining a strong bond. Make expenditures together, create budgets together, and pool your resources," he emphasized.

Van Vicker and his wife, Adwoa
Van Vicker and his wife, Adwoa Van Vicker and his wife, Adwoa Pulse Ghana

According to him, sharing financial responsibilities cultivates a sense of unity and a shared understanding.

Vicker also emphasized on the significance of communication between partners and the value of actively listening to one another.

His viewpoint has sparked a diverse array of opinions and discussions among internet users. While some applaud his perspective, others contend that joint financial management can sometimes lead to mismanagement of funds.

