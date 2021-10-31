RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Verify your father’ - Kofi Mole insults tweep over Twitter verification

David Mawuli

Well-known Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mole has taken Twitter user to the gutter after he passed a foul remark about his recent Twitter verification.

Kofi Mole - Top Shella

Kofi Mole does the surprising by offending the dad of the tweep with handle ‘BaConfirms’ who claims verification on Twitter has become so cheap.

The tweep wrote “Verification make cheap paa oo. Kofi Mole?” He followed with “Yooo bro @kofi_mole u ankasa talk da truth , verification make cheap or adey lie?”

Responding to the tweep, Kofi Mole gave out a savage reply: “If ebi cheap, make you verify your father.”

Kofi Mole came back saying “I didn’t want to be mean but why that profile name?”

Apparently, the tweep has been referencing Ghanaian artistes who have been checked on Twitter which he thinks came cheap to them.

He had referenced Sarkodie, Quamina MP, Cina Soul, Camidoh Kweku Smoke, and Gambo who he thinks got cheap confirmation on Twitter.

These are all top Ghanaian musical arts who recently got the tick or the blue badge sign on their profiles by Twitter.

Apart from Sarkodie, he came at songstress Gyakie who was also recently verified by Twitter.

