According to reports, the actor who earned a reputation for his humour and comic acting roles, passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 9, while he was undergoing dialysis for kidney issues.

The actor who is famed for his role in popular Home Sweet Home TV series had been recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2012 and which kept him wheelchair-bound for the past eight years.

Kojo Dadson

In a graphic.com.gh report, the actor's brother, PaJohn Bentsifi Dadson, also known in the arts and entertainment scene disclosed that he died exactly two weeks after his beloved wife passed away.

According to PaJohn, "his brother suddenly became weak a week ago and was dehydrated. He was admitted at the Ridge Hospital where he was put on drips and they run several tests on him" the website reported.

He detailed that "the doctors diagnosed him with kidney issues and recommended dialysis. He went for his first dialysis session on Tuesday at Korle Bu but unfortunately passed on".

Kojo Dadson perfoming

Kojo Dadson who was a musician as well, would be remembered for movies like Love Brewed In An African Pot, Run Baby Run, Home Sweet Home, Sun City, Hotel St. James, Doctor Love among others.