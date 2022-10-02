Veteran actor Waakye laid to rest

His funeral service happened at the forecourt of the State House, where his family, colleague actors, and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects.

Waakye’s one-week observation ceremony was held on August 26, 2022, and following that was his Funeral ceremony held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The funeral ceremony of Mr. Yawson, who is best known for his role played in the “Chorkor Trotro” TV series on TV3, saw Maame Dokono, and other movie stars and industry players who also attended the one-week celebration present at the ceremony, and also fans, friends, and families.

Although there was a heavy pour in Accra on Saturday, people showed up at the ceremony in their numbers to mourn with the bereaved family.