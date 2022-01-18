Veteran actress sadly begs for support to undergo life-saving surgery in U.S (WATCH)

According to Adowa Pee who is also famed for her role in the popular Sunday Cantata drama on GTV, her health condition has been draining her. "Within these three years, I have slept at the hospital forty-one times," she said.

Adowa Pee revealed that she is now battling spondylosis. "It’s been a year. I feel pains all over my body. I’m told I have to undergo surgery," she said and that it comes with a cost she can't afford, therefore she is pleading for help.

“In America, we are looking at between sixty thousand and one hundred and ten thousand dollars. (USD60,000 – USD110,000). I beg you; I need help. I have a problem. I’m telling you now that I have a problem so, please come to my aid so I’ll have the amount for the surgery and get healed”, the actress pleaded.