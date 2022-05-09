VGMA 23: Black Sheriff leaving the stage with ‘Aboboyaa’ gets fans stunned in video

Blacko displayed greatness on stage as he incorporated art and many gimmicks in his stagecraft from his entry to his exit on the stage of the awards.

Black Sherif wins VGMAs Best New Act Pulse Ghana

He brought an ‘Aboboyaa' (A tricycle used to goods and services in Ghana) on stage when he exiting after he performed his mega-hit song, Kweku the Traveler to establish his message in the song as a man on a journey.

The performance has been on the lips of Ghanaians as many netizens took to social media to express their amusement about it. Some even adjudged him the best performer for the night. Black Sherif’s performance was one of the most anticipated for the night.