The winner of the 2022 VGMA Best New Artiste, Black Sherif also famed as Blacko delivered the most epic performance of the night of the wards and we still can’t get over it.
VGMA 23: Black Sheriff leaving the stage with ‘Aboboyaa’ gets fans stunned in video
The 23rd edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards had patrons put their ‘hands in the air as Black Sheriff performed his monstrous hit song, Kweku the traveler.
Blacko displayed greatness on stage as he incorporated art and many gimmicks in his stagecraft from his entry to his exit on the stage of the awards.
He brought an ‘Aboboyaa' (A tricycle used to goods and services in Ghana) on stage when he exiting after he performed his mega-hit song, Kweku the Traveler to establish his message in the song as a man on a journey.
The performance has been on the lips of Ghanaians as many netizens took to social media to express their amusement about it. Some even adjudged him the best performer for the night. Black Sherif’s performance was one of the most anticipated for the night.
This follows his mind-blowing and most talked about performance at the 2022 3 Music awards that got the entire continent talking. We witnessed the artist performing in a created ‘rainfall’ on stage.
