Receiving her award for the ‘Best Afrobeats Song of the Year’ from the Commissioner, Sefa failed to collect her plaque before moving toward the microphone to deliver her speech. Moreover, the manner in which she finally took it has been described as “disrespectful.”

After the occurrence, a lot of people took to their social media to criticize the Black Avenue Music signee.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Wednesday, she indicated that she realized how degrading the incident was afterwards. However, when she started searching for the commissioner to apologize to her, he had left the Grande Arena.

She, therefore, used Hitz FM’s platform to implore H.E Grace Jeanet Mason, and the public, pointing out that the act wasn’t “intentional” and “expected”.

“Being Ghanaian and African, I think it’s best for me to even apologise first-hand before saying anything.”

“I want to say I am very sorry for everything, Your Excellency. I was so overwhelmed with joy,” she added.

The Commissioner, who was seated next to her in the studio interrupted Sefa’s pleading, and said “I did not notice anything my darling. I was just excited to be there, to present, to celebrate artists, and young women,” she said.