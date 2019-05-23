At a press conference held today, 23rd May 2019, the VGMAs board announced that the 2019 artiste of the year and song of the year, have been nullified after stating that the two dancehall acts have been indefinitely banned from the scheme.

“Furthermore, for the two remaining awards unannounced on the night, Most Popular Song of the Year and Artiste of the Year, have for the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have been nullified” Chairman of the board, Amandzeba Nat Brew said.

Some days ago, in explaining why those two awards weren’t announced at the marred event, Kwame Sefa Kayi, who hosted the show on the night, said “it was left with two awards, song of the year and artiste of the year. One was for Shatta Wale and the other was for Stonebwoy. There was no way we could have announced that”.

Fans, after Charterhouse’s press briefing, have been reacting differently to the information relayed. Whilst some consider it an apt decision, others are unhappy, therefore, asking for a refund of the money they used to vote for those categories which have been annulled now.