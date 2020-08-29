The Ghanaian singer has been adjudged the songwriter of the year and this makes him become the first artiste to win this category for the third time. The singer with his 'Things Fall Apart' song beat competition from King Promise, Akwaboah, Epixode among others.

VGMAs 2020 song writer of the year nominees

The Takoradi based musician sharing his excitement about this feat posted his award plague from the show and wrote "First time in the history of #VGMAs! An artiste has won this Songwriter Award for the 3rd time ✌🏾+☝🏾= 3 Thanks to God! 🙏🏾 Thanks to all my fans worldwide".

This night's show which also saw Burna Boy crowned as African Artiste of The Year, is the first phase of the 2-day event with the finale expected to happen tomorrow, where winners for other major categories will be announced.