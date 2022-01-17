RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vic Mensa arrested by U.S customs for carrying ‘mushrooms’ from Ghana trip

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian-American rapper Vic Mensa has been busted in America for carrying what is believed to be a ‘stash of mushrooms’ into the country.

Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S
Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S

Vic who met Nana Addo a few days ago with Chance The Rapper was returning from his Ghana trip. U.S custom officers reportedly pulled Vic aside for a secondary search and discovered he was carrying Psilocybin (the scientific name for shrooms) which remains illegal in America.

Recommended articles

TMZ broke the story and details that the rapper was taken into custody Saturday at the Dulles International Airport.

Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S
Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S Pulse Ghana

We're told the feds are still testing the substance they allegedly found to confirm it is what they think it is,” the website added.

According to the report, Vic Mensa has been booked for felony narcotics possession.

Psilocybin mushrooms
Psilocybin mushrooms Psilocybin mushrooms Pulse Ghana

According to search, “psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, mushrooms or shrooms, are a polyphyletic, informal group of fungi that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion” hence it is considered as narcotics.

The Chicago-born and raised artist with Ghanaian descent was in Ghana for the Christmas holidays. He met Sarkodie with Chance The Rapper, M.anifest, King Promise among others before his visit to the Jubilee House.

There has been no official statement from the rapper’s management yet.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new land cruisers in romantic video (WATCH)

People don't help me again because Dr Bawumia donated to me - T.T begs for 'leftover' in leaked audio

Psalm Adjeteyfio

'I bought taxi for my son' - T.T on how he spent Dr Bawumia's cash gift to pay his rent

Psalm Adjetefio

Chief of Staff also gifted me GH40K; T.T reveals as he talks about leaked audio (WATCH)

Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT