Vic Mensa arrested by U.S customs for carrying ‘mushrooms’ from Ghana trip

TMZ broke the story and details that the rapper was taken into custody Saturday at the Dulles International Airport.

“We're told the feds are still testing the substance they allegedly found to confirm it is what they think it is,” the website added.

According to the report, Vic Mensa has been booked for felony narcotics possession.

According to search, “psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, mushrooms or shrooms, are a polyphyletic, informal group of fungi that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion” hence it is considered as narcotics.

The Chicago-born and raised artist with Ghanaian descent was in Ghana for the Christmas holidays. He met Sarkodie with Chance The Rapper, M.anifest, King Promise among others before his visit to the Jubilee House.