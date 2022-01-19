Vic Mensa breaks silence after arrest in U.S over mushroom from Ghana trip

The Ghanaian-American rapper who met Nana Addo a few days ago with Chance The Rapper a few days ago taken into custody Saturday at the Dulles International Airport.

Vic Mensa, H.E Nana Addo and Chance The Rapper Pulse Ghana

“We're told the feds are still testing the substance they allegedly found to confirm it is what they think it is,” TMZ said when it broke the story two days ago. According to the outlet, Vic Mensa has been booked for felony narcotics possession.

The rapper in latest social media posts has disclosed that he is now free. "I'm freeeeeee love you all god works in mysterious ways," he tweeted. In another post he said "wow what a trip". It's however unclear if the charge against him has been dropped.

Psilocybin mushrooms Pulse Ghana

According to search, “psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, mushrooms or shrooms, are a polyphyletic, informal group of fungi that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion” hence it is considered as narcotics.