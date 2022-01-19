RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vic Mensa breaks silence after arrest in U.S over mushroom from Ghana trip

Vic Mensa has spoken for the first after his arrest in America. The rapper was busted for carrying what is believed to be a ‘stash of mushrooms’ into the country.

The Rapper was returning from his Ghana trip. U.S customs officers reportedly pulled Vic aside for a secondary search and discovered he was carrying Psilocybin (the scientific name for shrooms) which remains illegal in America.

The Ghanaian-American rapper who met Nana Addo a few days ago with Chance The Rapper a few days ago taken into custody Saturday at the Dulles International Airport.

We're told the feds are still testing the substance they allegedly found to confirm it is what they think it is,” TMZ said when it broke the story two days ago. According to the outlet, Vic Mensa has been booked for felony narcotics possession.

The rapper in latest social media posts has disclosed that he is now free. "I'm freeeeeee love you all god works in mysterious ways," he tweeted. In another post he said "wow what a trip". It's however unclear if the charge against him has been dropped.

According to search, “psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, mushrooms or shrooms, are a polyphyletic, informal group of fungi that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion” hence it is considered as narcotics.

The Chicago-born and raised artist with Ghanaian descent was in Ghana for the Christmas holidays. He met Sarkodie with Chance The Rapper, M.anifest, King Promise among others before his visit to the Jubilee House.

