Vic Mensa officially goes into weed selling business; says 'it was my first hustle'

According to the rapper, “the war on drugs has had a devastating impact on my community. Yet our representation in the cannabis industry is less than 2%. 93 Boyz is changing that narrative while combining high quality, tastemaker weed with socially conscious initiatives,” Vic Mensa shared.

Vic's company, 93 Boyz, is partnering with aerīz, the largest aeroponic cannabis cultivator in the world, to provide sustainable, environmentally friendly products. The line includes premium flower eighths, pre-roll, and strain-specific vape cartridges from sativa to indica or custom hybrid blends.

In a report by BET, "93 Boyz aims to reinvest in communities and individuals historically disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions concerning cannabis consumption".

The rapper whose father hails from Ghana has been frequenting Ghana with other life-changing ventures.

Vic Mensa, H.E Nana Addo and Chance The Rapper Pulse Ghana

The rapper has announced that he will be hosting a concert dubbed 'Black Star Line Festival in Ghana, West Africa, at the historic Black Star Square on January 6, 2023. Vic will be hosting the show with Chance The Rapper and Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey.

“Our dream is to build bridges that cross the ocean of divide created by the transatlantic slave trade. Today, we are one step closer to actualising that dream,” Vic Mensa said in a post shared on his on Instagram.

During an event at the Black Star Square to announce the concert, Chance The Rapper said "so what I am saying is we need a big a*s concert in Ghana ... you'll see the biggest artiste in the world coming down for a shared experience, you'll see 38,000 people".

