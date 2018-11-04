Pulse.com.gh logo
International model, Victoria Michaels glows in birthday photos

  Published:
International model, Victoria Michaels is a year older today, Sunday, November 4, 2018. and she is celebrating it in grand style.

Having modeled for many local and international fashion brands, the style influencer looked elegant in a white dress while having a picnic at epicure restaurant in Sandton- Johannesburg.

The African beauty paired her look with a colorful earring, mild makeup for her natural locks to get all the attention.

Ms. Michaels shared some stunning photos with an emotional message on her Instagram which reads, “I’m happy to SCREAM that I made it through another 365 days! Thanks to God for a brand new year and to the GEM I call “MuM” for the miracle you all celebrate today. The love is overwhelming...GOSH, Love Y'all right back ❤. Happy birthday to me!! Cheers to an incredible year ahead!!!”.

Victoria has won many awards this year including the Glitz Africa Model of the year.

Check out the photos below:

