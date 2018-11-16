VIDEO: Fella Makafui and Medikal share passionate kiss in bed

news

It's no news that Fella Makafui and Medikal are dating but the circumstances surrounding it is what has created the buzz.

The latest celebrity lovebirds have taken their romantic affair to the next level and this time, it's a passionate kiss.

Fella Makafui in her latest Instagram stories shared a video of herself and Medikal sharing a passionate kiss while they were in bed.

Even though Fella took down the video a few minutes later, it has since gone viral.

The lovebirds have come under a heavy criticism over Medikal's break up with Sister Deborah.

Derby and Medikal decided to wash their dirty linen in the spotlight and this has drawn massive criticisms from the populace.