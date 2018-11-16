Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


VIDEO: Fella Makafui and Medikal share passionate kiss in bed

The latest celebrity lovebirds have taken their romantic affair to the next level and this time, it's a passionate kiss.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fella Makafui and Medikal kiss play

Fella Makafui and Medikal kiss

It's no news that Fella Makafui and Medikal are dating but the circumstances surrounding it is what has created the buzz.

The latest celebrity lovebirds have taken their romantic affair to the next level and this time, it's a passionate kiss.

Fella Makafui in her latest Instagram stories shared a video of herself and Medikal sharing a passionate kiss while they were in bed.

READ MORE: Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal

Even though Fella took down the video a few minutes later, it has since gone viral.

The lovebirds have come under a heavy criticism over Medikal's break up with Sister Deborah.

Derby and Medikal decided to wash their dirty linen in the spotlight and this has drawn massive criticisms from the populace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

I know how hard it is having a baby and working - Tiwa Savage I know how hard it is having a baby and working - Tiwa Savage
I am not bothered by ‘dumb question’ gaffe - Wendy Shay I am not bothered by ‘dumb question’ gaffe - Wendy Shay
Sister, better know how to cook - Akosua Vee Sister, better know how to cook - Akosua Vee
Checkout these throwback photos of Fella Makafui and Sister Deborah Checkout these throwback photos of Fella Makafui and Sister Deborah
Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty
American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana

Recommended Videos

Paedae second to only Sarkodie in Ghana rap - Criss Waddle Paedae second to only Sarkodie in Ghana rap - Criss Waddle
eShun performs at UN headquarters in Switzerland eShun performs at UN headquarters in Switzerland
Apostle John Prah debunk rumors of marriage to Nayas Apostle John Prah debunk rumors of marriage to Nayas



Celebrities

Christiana Awuni  says white people are reared
White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni
Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge
Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge
Lydia Forson with her friend Sister Derby
Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar'
Sister Deborah, Lydia Forson, Medikal and Fella Makafui
Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal
X
Advertisement