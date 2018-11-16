VIDEO: Fella Makafui and Medikal share passionate kiss in bed

The latest celebrity lovebirds have taken their romantic affair to the next level and this time, it's a passionate kiss.
Fella Makafui in her latest Instagram stories shared a video of herself and Medikal sharing a passionate kiss while they were in bed.
Even though Fella took down the video a few minutes later, it has since gone viral.
The lovebirds have come under a heavy criticism over Medikal's break up with Sister Deborah.
Derby and Medikal decided to wash their dirty linen in the spotlight and this has drawn massive criticisms from the populace.