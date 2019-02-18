According to him, Ghanaian politicians and people in authority only focus on things that will benefit them, forgetting the common citizens.

He told Joy News that ‘rich’ Ghanaian politicians are selfish, adding that it is the reason why Ghana is not making a progress.

“Ghanaians [politicians] are selfish,” Don Little stated, adding that: “Ghana is not progressing because of our leaders and people in authority.”

Don Little said they (politicians) are rich but the country is not progressing.

“They have the money and it’s their duty to help the country to progress.”

He said politicians will only react or come to the rescue of Ghanaians when there’s chaos.

“Our leaders only react to issues if it will benefit them or give them publicity. They are not helping people need. They rather pledge when there’s chaos.”

“They drive cars on the streets and they have been seeing what’s going on yet they don’t support,” he concluded.

