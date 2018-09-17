VIDEO: Heavily pregnant Joyce Blessing goes crazy on stage

Pulse.com.gh logo
WATCH Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and healthy...shows off baby bump during UK tour

Joyce Blessing is heavily pregnant and could deliver in no time, judging from recent photos and videos rotating on social media.

Ghanaian Gospel songstress Joyce Blessing is heavily pregnant and could deliver in no time, judging from recent photos and videos rotating on social media.

The Zylofon Music signed artiste is touring USA and Canada even though her baby bump looks heavy.

In her first stop at the maiden edition of Ghanafest ceremony held in Dallas Saturday, September 15, the "I Swerve You" hitmaker was spotted delivering a wild performance.

Not just that! She showed off some crazy dance moves. It's a clear sign of healthy pregnancy.

The graceful event which was held at the Bachman LakePark in Dallas Texas witnessed a gathering of chiefs and queen mothers in their traditional attires from different ethnic groups, including a display of traditional music and dance, tasting of traditional Ghanaian dishes, arts and craft, fashion display of Ghanaian costumes and beauty pageant.

Her PR told Pulse.com.gh that Joyce Blessing was the headline artiste for the event and she thrilled patrons with popular songs of hers namely; "I Swerve You", "Nyame Aguama", "Monko Moakyi", "La Mia Praise", "Heavy Price" and more.

We are told Joyce already has 2 sons -- which means the incoming would be baby number 3.

Watch her performance below.

 

