According to Pamela, she failed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and attributed her failure to truancy.

She said she was a spoiled brat at her second year in high school, leading to her academic failure.

The former Science student of Odumaseman Senior High School told Zionfelix that she refused to further her education because she failed.

“I completed my JHS and SHS education in Sunyani after my family relocated from Kenya. I didn’t further after SHS,” he said. “Even with my SHS, I failed, to be honest. I awarded myself a certificate after SHS. I wasn’t brilliant in my second year. I got spoilt during that time so I lost focus.”

She said she tried to rewrite her elective subjects but still failed.

Watch her full interview below.