Musician Kwesi Arthur still has arrears to clear with his former high school.

The product of Tema Secondary School (TEMASCO) in an interview with Delay has revealed that he is unable to acquire his tertiary education because he still owes school fees.

The “Woara” hitmaker said he planned to attend the University of Ghana, Legon but things didn’t work as planned so he opted for the music business.

“After senior high school, I wanted to go to the University of Ghana (Legon) to study Psychology and become a lawyer after.

But it didn’t go as planned because I owed school fees. So I was unable to receive my results. I still haven’t cleared my arrears but will soon do that,” he said.

He added that he was very disturbed when he failed to continue his education. He said he hit a recording studio in Tema Community 9 to work as a cleaner and in return learn how to make beats and record artistes for a living.

The BET Award nominee recounted that he was quick to learn recording within a week. He said the money he made from recordings was enough to feed himself.

Watch the full interview below.