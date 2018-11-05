Pulse.com.gh logo
I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur

The product of Tema Secondary School (TEMASCO) in an interview with Delay has revealed that he is unable to acquire his tertiary education because he still owes school fees.

  • Published:
Kwesi Arthur play

Kwesi Arthur

Musician Kwesi Arthur still has arrears to clear with his former high school.

The product of Tema Secondary School (TEMASCO) in an interview with Delay has revealed that he is unable to acquire his tertiary education because he still owes school fees.

The “Woara” hitmaker said he planned to attend the University of Ghana, Legon but things didn’t work as planned so he opted for the music business.

“After senior high school, I wanted to go to the University of Ghana (Legon) to study Psychology and become a lawyer after.

But it didn’t go as planned because I owed school fees. So I was unable to receive my results. I still haven’t cleared my arrears but will soon do that,” he said.

READ MORE: Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Miles

He added that he was very disturbed when he failed to continue his education. He said he hit a recording studio in Tema Community 9 to work as a cleaner and in return learn how to make beats and record artistes for a living.

The BET Award nominee recounted that he was quick to learn recording within a week. He said the money he made from recordings was enough to feed himself.

Watch the full interview below.

 

Celebrities

Temi Otedola with bae, Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi says DJ Cuppy didn't introduce her sister to him
May D is off the market after wedding his Swedish fiancée
May D says he's off the market after wedding his Swedish fiancée
Wendy shay should check herself and rebrand – Rosemond Brown
Wendy shay should check herself and rebrand – Rosemond Brown
9 Ghanaians answer the question ‘Who are you as Wendy Shay?’ in a simple way
9 Ghanaians answer the question ‘Who are you as Wendy Shay?’ in a simple way
