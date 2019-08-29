The challenge which was started by Black Twitter as a joke a few days ago has gone viral especially in the United States of America.

Many Hollywood stars and musicians including Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and Nicki Minaj have been involved.

The challenge is a play on American rapper DMX’s hit song “What They Really Want” and it focuses on the infamous 30 second verse where he mentions the name of all the women he has met or came encountered with.

In the challenge, the person would display a different hairstyle or a look for every name that is mentioned in the verse.

And Ghana’s Juliet Ibrahim came through like ‘wild fire’, displaying some hot photos she took in and outside the country including her BBC appearance photo.

She captioned her video: “You know I always gotta jump on challenges I see online and I’ll always entertain you with the best of the best! Enjoy!!! I am proud to be the official winner of the #DMXChallenge.”

Watch the full video below and rate her over 10.