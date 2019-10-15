In an interview with Citi TV, the “Ohemaa” singer, who has done back-to-back collaborations with the “Come And See My Moda” hitmaker, disclosed that the songstress left the label to settle down.

“She was part of the family and she’s a big now. She wants to go get married. She’s got plans and needs to further,” he said.

He continued: “All I can say is, I wish MzVee well. Unfortunately, I lost a sister; not to say she is dead, but she is no more part of the [Lynx Entertainment] family.”

MzVee and Lynx Entertainment record label parted ways on a mutual ground on September 11, 2019.