The popular actor is known for often playing the role of a fetish priest in the majority of his movies.

But speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based YFM, he said he is capable of also playing romantic roles.

He joked that it is unfair that producers always assign him the role of a fetish priest, whiles his colleague actors get to play lover boys.

“I can play a romantic role exceptionally well,” Komfour Kolege said, amid laughter.

“The producers are not being fair to me at all. They’ve given all the romantic roles to Bill Asamoah. He’s chilling brutal. I’ve long yearned for them in my mind. If I get them in a romantic role…,” he further joked.

