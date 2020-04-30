The CEO of Adonko Bitters and Angel Group of Companies is reportedly married to five wives.

Even though actress Gloria Sarfo has denied the claims, there are several reports linking to five women who are married to him.

Among his many wives is Akua Amoakowaa – a TV host and 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner – who has been in the centre of controversies surrounding her marriage to the businessman.

In her recent interview with Stacey Amoateng, she defended her decision to be the fourth wife of Dr Oteng saying: “After Ghana’s Most Beautiful, if you have been a beauty queen before, you will understand what I am about to say, men rush on you as houseflies. So, I had the opportunity to choose any man I wanted, including those bigger than my husband.

“But I always say that my husband got me with his humble nature. He is one humble soul. I have never met a man like him who is so humble and down to earth in my life in spite of everything. He caught my attention with that”.

And it seems this is the reason why beautiful women are falling in love with Dr Oteng.

Her fourth wife was spotted at the funeral ceremony of Dr Oteng’s mother which happened a few weeks ago.

Pulse.com.gh sighted a video of her dancing Adowa – a traditional dance by the Akan people – during the funeral.

