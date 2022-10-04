Video of Ekow Blankson's last moment at the hospital before his death surfaces (WATCH)

Whilst tributes are pouring in to mourn the actor who was also into other private businesses and played different roles in the Ghanaian media space as well, a video of his last moment at the hospital has surfaced online.

Ekow Blankson Pulse Ghana

In the video, the late Ekow Blankson looked healthy and happy in the self-recorded video. The late actor was interacting with a nurse. He could be heard saying that "I want to take a video to show her that I am in the hospital," he said.

Whilst laughing in the video below, he asked the nurse, "am I not in the hospital?" and she replied, "yes you are in the hospital". It however remains unknown what took the actor to the hospital before his death.

His death has, therefore, come as a shock to many and his colleague actors have been paying tribute to him.

Prince David Osei wrote "Damn so broken. Unbelievable!! We go rep London this December that was our last conversation, you announced the news of my nomination for Nelas Award to me and was delighted we were both nominated ... Hmmm no one is indeed promised tomorrow.. Rest Well Boss Man".

Actress Beverly Afaglo also posted a photo of the late actor and said "words fail me Ekow 😭😭😭😭 we spoke few days ago and u sounded perfect, what happened? Ei this life 💔💔💔💔💔 Can’t beliv I’m writing RIP to u".

Commenting on the sudden demise of the late actor, TV presenter, Roselyn Feli who worked under Ekow at TV Africa, added that "When God create a man, He creates his angel on earth, you were mine on earth and I always told you this.

"Today you have become my angel in heaven, it hurts badly that you are no more, it hurts badly that God has taken you away from me. Ekow you believed in me when no one else did, you took a 19yr old and promised to make the world hear of her, I can’t thank you enough Ekow, I am who I am today because of you, I can’t question God why He took you away, because I know you are in a better place, may your souls find rest my angel, sleep well Ekow," she concluded.