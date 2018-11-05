Pulse.com.gh logo
This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is gold

This video is not ‘kokonsah’ oo. It was Medikal himself who posted the short clip on his Instagram page. The Amg signee posted a video of Fella in his kitchen whipping up something delicious.

This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is gold play

Fella in Medikal's kitchen

Do you cook with your best friend? Well as for Fella Makfui and Medikal, cooking together with your bestie is good for strengthening the ties.

This video is not ‘kokonsah’ in any way. It was Medikal himself who posted the short clip on his Instagram page. The Amg signee posted a video of Fella in his kitchen whipping up something delicious. Dressed in what appears to be a tie-and-die fashioned into a short body hugging dress, the actress is all smiles with familiarity in the ease of her walk.

As for the caption, it is just priceless. Medikal captioned it as, “Kitchen vibes with bestie, soup everywhere.” Soup everywhere ampa because we later spotted them enjoying fufu and light soup. The song playing in the background says it all. Fella, please Medikal says to give your ‘thing’ to him wai.

Anyways it seems that as our Fella and Medikal find themselves, Efia Odo and Reveloe may have lost themselves. And that is nature, there is birth within death.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

