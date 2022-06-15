Video of Joyce Blessing drunk and professing love to her man surfaces online (WATCH)

In the video that shows she was apparently drunk, she added that "I love you, I fucking love you".

It is unclear when the video was recorded and who she was sending it to. However, it has been trending on social media with different narrations as others claim she is going through a broken heart.

"Agraa Tupac claims this is the brok£n heart video of Joyce Blessing 😆♥️ nti the thing go reach everybody anaaa??" blogger Those Called Celebs said as caption to the video below.

Whilst Cutie Juls, another blogger who also posted the video said "Ghanaian gospel artist, Joyce Blessing allegedly prophesying her love to her side boo while under the influence of alcohol".

Joyce Blessing in the past months has been going through a dramatic divorce. She has been accused of cheating on her husband but she trashed the reports.

Peace FM's Kwesi Aboagye alleged that Dave Joy carried out the DNA test without the consent of the Gospel singer and discovered that one of their three children was not his but in her response, she said I have never dated two guys at the same time".

Nooooo. I have never gone out with two men at the same time. And I never dated any guy before my marriage. It is really annoying o".

"I don’t like people who talk about others like they’ve known them for long. Meanwhile, they have never met the person in question,” the website reported her to have said.