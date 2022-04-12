Video of KiDi's rarely seen baby mama surfaces online (WATCH)

He continued that "3 years on and you’ve brought me nothing but happiness and blessings. I bless the day you came into my life. Daddy Loves you to the Moon and back”.

Ever since the post, KiDi has been spotted with his son countless times but he has been reluctant to disclose who the mother of his child is. According to him, he welcomed his son when he was 23 years old with a woman who was older than him.

Apart from this information, he has kept her on a low profile leaving fans to be curious about who is his son's mother.

Now, a new video has surfaced that satisfies the curiosity of those who want to know the singer's baby mama.

In a video shared by FameBugs, a popular Ghanaian celebrity blog, a lady has been spotted with KiDi's son. According to the blog, she happens to be the singer's baby mama and she took their son out to a birthday party.