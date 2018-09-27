Pulse.com.gh logo
Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online


Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online

The latest news online is a leaked video of Rosemond Brown aka Akuapim Polo arguing with another lady at a party

  Published: , Refreshed:
Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online play

Rosemond Brown at a party

Akuapim Polo has done it again. This time she has taken it to the kitchen, no more bathroom soap advert.

The latest news online is a leaked video of Rosemond Brown aka Akuapim Polo arguing with another lady at a party. She is seen holding out her plate for a refill but the lady refused. Insisting that she had already had her share and thus should leave some for others.

READ ALSO: Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school

This video surprised us a bit since Rosemond has been on good behaviour for some time now.  Now her slaying game is on point, from dazzling us on the red carpets to flooding her page with classy pictures. We can all see how hard she is working to build her brand. Let’s hope this food episode is just a flash in the pan.

WATCH HER DISPLAY HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

