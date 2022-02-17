Video of Shatta Wale kissing Shatta Kumoji raises eyebrows on social media (WATCH)

Following his release yesterday, Kumoji visited Shatta Wale in his mansion and things got emotionally after they met.

The dancehall act removed a necklace he was wearing, gifted to him by wearing it on his neck. After he finished, he held his head face to face and planted the kiss directly on his lips.

The two later hugged emotionally for a while inside his studio with Komoji blessing and praising his kisser. Shatta Wale's new girlfriend, Elfreda, Deportive, Latif Large and close friends of Shatta Wale were present and looked on emotionally.

The video has since raised eyebrows on social media as to why Shatta Wale will kiss a man like that. "What did I see here! Shatta Wale kissed shatta Kumoji and Said it’s a show of Love. It can only happen in Ghana," a Twitter user, @Iam SamzyPR, wrote.

Meanwhile, others have defending Shatta's act. An account with the handle, @SMbattalions said "Ronaldo,Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, Dybala and Gary Neville dem all dey kiss dema fellow man wey e no bi news but Shatta Wale kissed en best friend noorr walaha bi that eeeiiii country Ghana. This is the reason why Shatta Wale said Ghana bi village".

Reacting the video going viral, Shatta Wale tweeted that "Kissing makes my fans happy".

Shatta Kumoji was arrested as a gang leader in connection to the Nima and Mamobi violent clash that happened a few weeks ago. On January 18th, violence broke out in Nima with machete-wielding men caught on camera fighting in an all-out brawl.

In a swift response, the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement. It said "Police Contained Nima Violence The Police strongly intervene in the Nima violence and brought the situation under control," the statement said.

According to the update shared on social media, Ghana Police adds that "meanwhile the suspected criminals are being pursued to face justice. Full details will be provided at an opportune time".