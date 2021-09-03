Earlier today, the Ghanaian blogger confirmed that his long time girlfriend, Mina Lawani, has delivered their daughter. He shared photos of himself with Mina and her baby bump and wrote "yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it's such a great feeling".
Video of the moment Zion Felix proposed to Mina pops online amidst Baby Mamas drama
Zion Felix has become the hottest topic on social media at moment following his confirmation of becoming a dad.
However, his post stirred controversy on social media over a baby mamas drama. A few months ago, it emerged that the 30-year-old has impregnated two women around the same time. A lady based in Europe known as Erica Kyem and Mina Lawani.
The drama saw the Ghanaian blogger apologizing to both women after a video surfaced online, showing him at what looked like a marriage ceremony at the family house of Erica.
Today, a new video has surfaced after the new parents announced the birth of their first child together and it shows that Zion and Mina have also been engaged as well as since May 22 this year.
In the video below, the blogger went on one knee at a photoshoot and proposed to Mina who was heavily pregnant.
