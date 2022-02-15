In the video that is making rounds on the internet, the Kumawood actress could be seen kissing a young guy believed to be his lover. The two filmed what is believed to be their good time as their gesture shows they were aware of the camera.
Video of Yaa Jackson passionately kissing boyfriend leaks online (WATCH)
Yaa Jackson has been captured in a video passionately locking lips with with her boyfriend.
Yaa Jackson after kissing her boyfriend a while, looked in the camera and laughed.
It is unclear when the video was recorded. Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official, shared the video with the caption "Yaa Jackson having a good time with her boyfriend.🙈 Haha, happy Val’s day guys."
Yaa Jackson first showed off her boyfriend on October 3rd 2020 to mark National Boyfriend's Day. According to the 21-year-old, she has been dating the unknown guy for about 6 years.
"Happy boyfriend's day my love, 6 good years being with you," she wrote on the video which shared on her Instagram page but has now deleted it. However, celebrity gossip blogs already re-posted the video before she removed it from her page.
Yaa Jackson has always been criticised for her way of life and dressing on social media. However, her father, Mr Jackson Bentum came out to defend his daughter's seductive way of dressing.
Mr Bentum who is a renowned Kumawood movie producer added that her daughter's management is also behind how she dresses because they advise her on what to wear to boom business.
“That doesn’t mean she is a prostitute. She is working according to the ways of show business. As a musician, her management would ask her to wear those things. So it’s work. Those who don’t understand would say all sorts of things," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh