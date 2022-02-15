Video of Yaa Jackson passionately kissing boyfriend leaks online (WATCH)

Yaa Jackson after kissing her boyfriend a while, looked in the camera and laughed.

It is unclear when the video was recorded. Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official, shared the video with the caption "Yaa Jackson having a good time with her boyfriend.🙈 Haha, happy Val’s day guys."

Yaa Jackson first showed off her boyfriend on October 3rd 2020 to mark National Boyfriend's Day. According to the 21-year-old, she has been dating the unknown guy for about 6 years.

"Happy boyfriend's day my love, 6 good years being with you," she wrote on the video which shared on her Instagram page but has now deleted it. However, celebrity gossip blogs already re-posted the video before she removed it from her page.

Yaa Jackson has always been criticised for her way of life and dressing on social media. However, her father, Mr Jackson Bentum came out to defend his daughter's seductive way of dressing.

Mr Bentum who is a renowned Kumawood movie producer added that her daughter's management is also behind how she dresses because they advise her on what to wear to boom business.