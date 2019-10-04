The legend revealed that although he made huge sums of money, he invested a lot in properties which he has gained a lot from it in an interview with Blagogee.com.

When asked what led to the misuse of the money he made, he said, “I used them for stuff, which was not needed at the time but one thing was to invest in properties.”

He continued that he used a portion of that money to help the needy and supported others.

The “Otoolege” hitmaker added that it hurt a lot when he casts his mind back on some stuff he spent money on, which at the time were needless.

He advised up and coming musicians to save the little they get from their craft so that when they grow they won’t beg for arms.

Watch the full interview below.